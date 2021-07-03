MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

MAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

MAX opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -281.29. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,225,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,304,085.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,351.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

