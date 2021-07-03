Mears Group’s (MER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday.

LON MER opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 188.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. Mears Group has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £206.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

