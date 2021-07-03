McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% to $6.22-6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.050 EPS.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

