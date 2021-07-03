M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target Raised to GBX 235

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.60) price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Wednesday.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

LON SAA opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Wednesday. M&C Saatchi has a 52-week low of GBX 41.63 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.79 ($2.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.28 million and a P/E ratio of -154.00.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.