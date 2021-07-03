Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29.

About Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.