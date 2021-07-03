Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.92.

MAXR stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,543,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 82,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

