Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $26,517,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 26.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,434 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $76.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTRN. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

