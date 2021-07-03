Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 98.4% in June

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.82. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

