Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Acquired by NEA Management Company LLC

NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 114.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,714,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714,285 shares during the quarter. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 0.14% of Marker Therapeutics worth $24,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 103,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

MRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

MRKR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,602. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

