Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.35

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $147.35 and last traded at $146.96, with a volume of 7991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.56.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

