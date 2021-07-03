Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.35

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $147.35 and last traded at $146.96, with a volume of 7991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.84.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.
The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
