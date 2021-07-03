Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Down 28.4% in June

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS MLYBY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.2522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 6.14%.

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

