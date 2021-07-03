MahaDAO Price Hits $2.38 on Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $541,762.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00007093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00045145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00169389 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,684.55 or 1.00228560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002949 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,068,243 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.