Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. 930,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,420. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

