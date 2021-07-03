Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to announce earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.73) and the highest is ($3.31). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($14.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.97) to ($13.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($12.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.32) to ($5.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

MDGL opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.62. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $142.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

