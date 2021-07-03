LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for LyondellBasell for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project is expected to boost capacity and contribute to its margins. LyondellBasell is also expected to benefit from the construction of propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant. The A. Schulman buyout will generate significant cost synergies. The buyout has expanded LyondellBasell's compounding business and created a platform for future growth with reach into additional high-growth markets. The polyethylene joint venture with Sasol will also allow the company to expand core businesses. The company is also committed toward boosting shareholders’ returns, leveraging healthy cash flows. “

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,721,000 after acquiring an additional 407,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.