LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €800.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €800.00 ($941.18) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €676.45 ($795.83).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €663.40 ($780.47) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €647.82.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

