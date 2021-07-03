Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$15.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN opened at C$11.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.11. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.