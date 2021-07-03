Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post $301.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.20 million and the highest is $307.90 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $230.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LL shares. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LL opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $606.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.49.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

