Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $29,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $368.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

