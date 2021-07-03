Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $26,600.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $43,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $82,950.00.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.51 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the first quarter worth $90,000. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

