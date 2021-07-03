LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,099 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.77 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $205.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

