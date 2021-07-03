Lobstex Market Capitalization Achieves $1.28 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $830,604.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,179,434 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.