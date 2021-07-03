Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $35,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

