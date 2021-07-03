Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.29. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

