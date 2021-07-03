Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

LIN stock opened at $291.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.44. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $305.71. The company has a market capitalization of $151.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

