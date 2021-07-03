Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden Sells 11,569 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, L. Dyson Dryden sold 15,270 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $245,694.30.

On Monday, June 21st, L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $539,807.37.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $22,816,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $19,165,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 736,002 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.