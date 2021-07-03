Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on LINC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINC opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

