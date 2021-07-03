Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 4.2%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.40. Approximately 111,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,326,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion and a PE ratio of -204.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after buying an additional 703,114 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Li Auto by 660.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,735,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

