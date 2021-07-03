LHT (LHT) Price Up 17% Over Last Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. LHT has a total market cap of $145,690.99 and $16.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006562 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.