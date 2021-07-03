LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

LMAT stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,180,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,592,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,213,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.