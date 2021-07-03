Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 259,762 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 782,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259,762 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $193,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $279.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.82 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

