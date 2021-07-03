Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 197,123 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,123 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of NetEase worth $130,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after buying an additional 4,006,464 shares during the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,847,000 after buying an additional 3,077,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,939,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,255,000 after buying an additional 2,759,038 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA decreased their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NTES opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.46. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.93 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.