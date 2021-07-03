Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,881,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,542 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $114,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

TCOM opened at $35.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.