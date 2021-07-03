Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 439,225 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 205.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $93,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $153.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

