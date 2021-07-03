Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $96.06 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,514 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Cognex worth $96,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 702,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 13.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 365,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after buying an additional 43,262 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

