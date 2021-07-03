Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $81.07 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,020 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of AmerisourceBergen worth $81,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,525,000 after buying an additional 483,060 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.