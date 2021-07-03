Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $100.34 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,708,306 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Suncor Energy worth $100,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

