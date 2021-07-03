Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

