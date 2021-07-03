Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 50,041 shares during the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA FAS opened at $111.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.37. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

