Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock worth $104,491,521. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.