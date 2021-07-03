Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $468,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 393.8% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

