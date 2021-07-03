Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $291.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.44. The company has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

