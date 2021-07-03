Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Lasertec stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $43.38.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

