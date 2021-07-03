Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LNDC. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $329.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, VP James G. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 72,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.