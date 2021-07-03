Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 117.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $107.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.