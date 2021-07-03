L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Stock Holdings Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,025. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

