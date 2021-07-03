Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.
OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $71.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
