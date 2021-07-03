Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $71.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

