K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Receives €9.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.68 ($11.39).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of SDF traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €12.23 ($14.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,158,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of €12.60 ($14.82). The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1.50.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

