Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

KRNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS KRNTY remained flat at $$45.99 during trading on Friday. Krones has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

