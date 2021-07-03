Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $25.96 Million Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,183 shares during the quarter. Agora makes up 1.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $25,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Agora by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of API traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 600,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of -8.16.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on API shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

